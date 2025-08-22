Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,549 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.