Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,200 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,774,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $59.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

