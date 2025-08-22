Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Scholastic worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 182.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Scholastic Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.59 million. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

