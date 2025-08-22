Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Boosted by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $118.2880 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $736,712,000 after acquiring an additional 249,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

