Q4 EPS Estimate for Phibro Animal Health Reduced by Analyst

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

