RadNet, Inc. $RDNT Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,365. This trade represents a 32.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,075.10. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,098 shares of company stock worth $5,689,605 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -343.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

