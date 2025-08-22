RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after buying an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLI by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,169,000 after buying an additional 668,717 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,075,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,381,000 after buying an additional 549,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,559,000 after buying an additional 481,304 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $68.4230 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

