Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $131.3360 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

