Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $203.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

