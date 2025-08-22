Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2%

RCL opened at $325.2210 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $355.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.