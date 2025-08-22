Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 65,607 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 215.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

