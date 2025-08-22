Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 426.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Polaris worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Polaris by 191.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $53.3250 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

