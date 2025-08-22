Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,805,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

