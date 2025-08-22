Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 153,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,128,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,237,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

