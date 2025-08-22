Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,276 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,733,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,808,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $94.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.