Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 132,138 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 386.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,758.60. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

