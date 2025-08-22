Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,215 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,912,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,678,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $48.2470 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.03.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The business had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

