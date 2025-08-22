Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 75,245 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of nCino worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NCNO opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92, a PEG ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.