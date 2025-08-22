Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Price Performance

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIOT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $102,353.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.