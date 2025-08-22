Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after buying an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 380.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,348,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after buying an additional 1,859,288 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 55.7% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after buying an additional 1,042,690 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,094,000 after buying an additional 992,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 333.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 471,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:RCI opened at $35.6140 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

