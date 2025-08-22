Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,167 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $87,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $96,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on ADT
ADT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.6350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
ADT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.