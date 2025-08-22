Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,167 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $87,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $96,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.6350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

