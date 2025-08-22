Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS opened at $62.5710 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

