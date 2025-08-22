Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,280,000 after purchasing an additional 696,923 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Doximity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Doximity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity stock opened at $64.0770 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

