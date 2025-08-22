Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,763.79. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.