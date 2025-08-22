Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,412. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $846,782 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

