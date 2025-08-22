Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,869.80. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GRBK opened at $66.9310 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

