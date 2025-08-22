Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.