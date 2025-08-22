Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,515,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after buying an additional 695,315 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 953,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 463,983 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $14.6480 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.27 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. The trade was a 35.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.