Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.76. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

