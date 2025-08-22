Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Federal Signal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $124.8670 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $130.30.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

