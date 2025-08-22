Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,500,000 after buying an additional 413,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after buying an additional 261,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,674,000 after buying an additional 634,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after buying an additional 306,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 2,312,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.8950 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

