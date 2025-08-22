Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 639,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,351,000 after buying an additional 102,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after buying an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,724.50. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,521,141. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DLB stock opened at $72.8350 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.24 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

