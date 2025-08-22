Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after buying an additional 4,181,823 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 708,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,445,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 292,335 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellium by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 622,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.1950 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

