Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $249.3340 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $219.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.