Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,486 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $811,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 301,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,655.10. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 926,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,608.97. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:UVE opened at $24.5870 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

