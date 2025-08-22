Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 147,906 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2,986.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alkermes worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.3%

Alkermes stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

