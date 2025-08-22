Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 147,906 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2,986.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alkermes worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Alkermes
In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on ALKS
Alkermes Stock Up 0.3%
Alkermes stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.