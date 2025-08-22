Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of PDF Solutions worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,628,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 68.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 250,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in PDF Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $759.00 million, a P/E ratio of 961.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

