Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.