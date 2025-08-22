Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 651,346 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,432,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

PNTG opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

