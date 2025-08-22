Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 119,267 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trex by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $61.1890 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

