Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,275 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $PINE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.25% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $162,504.80. The trade was a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $14.9850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

