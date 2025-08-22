Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,228 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.8040 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.