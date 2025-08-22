Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 99,679 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $197.5860 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

