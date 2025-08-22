Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $137.3490 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,489,909,000 after acquiring an additional 727,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

