Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,491,711 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9.
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
