Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schrodinger worth $129,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the first quarter worth $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 32.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.67. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.The business had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrodinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

