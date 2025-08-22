Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.50. Selectis Health shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,700 shares.

Selectis Health Stock Up 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

