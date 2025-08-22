Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.55 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.55). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.52), with a volume of 474,151 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Up 0.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.55. The company has a market cap of £180.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

