Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCI opened at $81.2030 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,692.80. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,067,983.17. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,950 shares of company stock worth $17,001,787 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 451,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 392,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 19,170.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 334,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.