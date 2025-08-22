Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Grows By 36.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 296,800 shares, agrowthof36.6% from the July 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently,2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 price target on shares of Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
